Portsmouth detectives investigating attempted commercial robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating an attempted commercial robbery at a Food Lion.

According to police, at approximately 12:42 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call regarding a possible commercial robbery at the grocery store, located in the 5700 block of Churchland Boulevard.

Two suspects armed with handguns entered the business, then fled the scene in an unknown direction without taking anything.

The first suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with light blue jeans and black shoes, and the second suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white pants. No one was injured.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.