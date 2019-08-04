Night Nation Run coming to Norfolk on August 10

NORFOLK, Va. – The world’s first running music festival will pass through Norfolk on Saturday, August 10.

In a unique blend of a music festival and a fun run, runners will experience a music-filled course with live DJs, light shows, bubble zones, neon and black lights before crossing the finish line into an epic main stage after party featuring top headliner DJs.

The run will start and finish at Town Point Park. Run along Waterside District and enjoy epic views of the waterfront and downtown skyline!

Registration includes a race packet, a glow necklace, free giveaways, admission to the official after after party and, of course, the best night of your life!

Standard registration is $60; premium registration is $70 and VIP registration is $80.

