Newport News man seriously injured in early morning auto-pedestrian crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the crash happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. on westbound Oyster Point Road near the York County line. When police arrived on scene, they found an adult man suffering from life-threatening injuries, and the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed the man was walking in and out of traffic when he was struck.

The vehicle’s driver remained on scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

There is no further information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.