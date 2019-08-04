× Mitch McConnell fractures shoulder after falling in Kentucky home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder Sunday after falling in his Kentucky home, his office said in a statement.

“This morning, Leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder,” David Popp, McConnell’s communications director, said in a statement. “He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville.”

McConnell’s injury comes as Democrats demand he reconvenes the Senate to pass gun control legislation after a pair of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio this weekend left 29 people dead.

Popp added that McConell had spoken to Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Rob Portman of Ohio to convey his condolences for the deadly shootings in their states.

The senators discussed “the senseless tragedies of this weekend,” McConnell’s office said.

“The Leader will continue to work from home,” the statement read.