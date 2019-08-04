× First Warning Forecast: Tracking more showers and storms to start the work week

After a stormy evening, we will enjoy a calm, but muggy night with lows in the low 70s.

A disturbance will move through to start the work week. This will bring the chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. It will be a little more widespread compared to the past few days. We are giving it a 50/50 shot. The biggest threat with any storms that form will be gusty winds, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Temperatures will warm to the mid low and mid 80s, but it will feel warmer due to the humidity.

Tuesday is looking mostly dry and warmer with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Shower and storm chances will ramp up again on Wednesday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be near 90, but will feel closer to the triple digits due to the humidity. Thursday will be very similar with showers and storms popping up during the afternoon.

A cold front will move toward the region on Friday. Expect another hot day with highs near 90. Skies will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will start to trend closer to normal over the weekend. Right now, it’s looking partly cloudy and mostly dry.

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Cyclone Activity is not expected during the next 48 hours.

