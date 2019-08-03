‘We’re in shock’: Walmart responds to deadly mass shooting at El Paso store

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Walmart issued a statement Saturday following the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, at a Walmart in the city.

“We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso,” said Walmart in its tweet. “We’re praying for the victims, the community and our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement and will update as appropriate.”

The shooting in Texas, El Paso, has injured 22 people, and multiple deaths have been reported.

Eleven victims were transported to the Del Sol Medical Center, hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero said. Another 11 victims were taken to the University Medical Center of El Paso, according to spokesman Ryan Mielke.

Police began receiving reports of an active shooter around 10 a.m. (noon ET), Gomez said in a brief news conference at the scene. Authorities were initially given multiple possible locations for the shooting, Gomez said, at both a Walmart and the Cielo Vista Mall next door.

They also received reports of an incident at a second mall, several miles away from the Cielo Vista mall, but they confirmed that scene was safe.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI and the local sheriff’s department, have responded to the scene to assist El Paso authorities.

Police also have said there is one man in custody.

Earlier this week, two people were killed at a Walmart in Southaven, Mississippi.

