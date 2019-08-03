‘Skins scoop: Jay Gruden ‘seriously doubts’ Redskins will trade Trent Williams

RICHMOND, Va. – Trent Williams, the Washington Redskins’ seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman is still not at training camp. However, he’s still a member of the team – and head coach Jay Gruden expects things to stay that way.

“I would seriously doubt that,” Gruden responded when asked if there is a chance the team trades Williams, who is staying away from the team due to a reported ‘fractured relationship’ with the franchise. Earlier in the week, published reports stated the Redskins were engaging in trade talks for Williams.

“I don’t know where he is,” Gruden added. “I haven’t seen him and the trainers haven’t seen him in a little bit of time. I do not have an understanding on what it would take to get him back here. If I did, he’d be back here.”

