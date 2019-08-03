Sailor fatally shot after fleeing from JEB Little Creek-Fort Story security

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Sailor was shot and killed Friday night after leading Naval Security Forces on a chase on base at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

According to the Navy, the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. when security attempted to stop an individual who was driving erratically on base. The driver attempted to flee authorities at a high rate of speed and exit Gate Five.

Security deployed automatic barriers to avoid the driver exiting, and the driver hit a gas pump at the Navy Exchange Mini Mart while trying to avoid the barriers. The driver then fled on foot.

When security personnel caught up to the suspect, a struggle ensued. According to the Navy, the suspect assaulted security personnel and was then shot and killed.

Two Navy Security personnel were treated on the scene for minor injuries. Virginia Beach Police are assisting with the Navy Criminal Investigative Service’s investigation.

This is a developing story.