Redskins Training Camp: Day 10

RICHMOND, Va. – Saturday is for the fans.

Following the team’s second off day of training camp Friday, the Redskins return to the practice field for a 1:00 p.m. practice Saturday in Richmond. It’s the team’s annual fan appreciation day. Most, if not all, players will sign autographs following the workout. But the fun comes after the work is complete.

“Just continued competition and to continue to get better; that’s all we can do,” head coach Jay Gruden said when asked what he hopes to see from his team as training camp continues into its second week. “Continue to teach our system, teach our fundamentals and try to find the best players. The only way we can do that is practice. Nothing worse than having a great, athletic player not knowing what to do. So we need to make sure these guys are schooled and they’re doing the right thing so they can play fast and show us exactly what they have on game day.”

