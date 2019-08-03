× First Warning Forecast: Warm and humid, isolated storm possible

Temperatures will fall to near 70 overnight. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. It will be a humid night and some patchy fog is possible.

Sunday isn’t looking too wet. Still keeping a chance to see some showers and storms, but most of the moisture will have moved offshore. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Unsettled will be the story of the work week. Showers and storms will be possible Monday, especially by the afternoon. Tuesday is looking like our driest day of the week so far with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Keeping a chance of showers and storms through the end of the week. It definitely will not be a washout and not everyone will see wet weather everyday. You’ll just need to keep your umbrella handy. It’s summer and a pop-up shower or storm is not out of the question.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update:

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is associated with a tropical wave. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next day or two as the disturbance moves west-northwestward toward the Lesser Antilles. Upper-level winds are then expected to become unfavorable for further development early next week

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low(20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.