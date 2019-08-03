× First Warning Forecast: Unsettled weather continues Sunday

We’re tracking a front that is stalled along the North Carolina coast. This will keep conditions a little on the unsettled side this weekend. Especially for folks in Carolina. An area of low pressure will ride along this front giving a chance for showers and storms. Giving it a 40 percent chance. Heavy rainfall will be the main threat. Otherwise, expect more clouds than sunshine today. Highs will be in the mid 80s with dewpoints in the 70s, making it feel closer to the 90 degree mark. Temperatures will fall to near 70 overnight.

Sunday is looking drier for North Carolina. Still keeping a chance to see some showers and storms, but most of the moisture will have moved offshore. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Unsettled will be the story of the work week. Showers and storms will be possible Monday, especially by the afternoon. Tuesday is looking like our driest day of the week so far with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Keeping a chance of showers and storms through the end of the week. It definitely will not be a washout and not everyone will see wet weather everyday. You’ll just need to keep your umbrella handy. It’s summer and a pop-up shower or storm is not out of the question.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update:

An area of low pressure located several hundred miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles is producing a large but disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Only gradual development of this system is expected for the next few days while it moves west-northwestward across the northern Lesser Antilles. Some slight additional development is possible by the middle of next week while the disturbance moves northwestward, north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low(20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

