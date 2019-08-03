Fan fashion at Redskins training camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Saturday at 'Skins camp delivered the largest crowds we've seen on any day of training camp in 2019, as fans flocked to the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond for the Redskins' 1:00 p.m. practice.

While most were decked-out in the burgundy and gold of the Redskins, some fans in attendance used "Fan Appreciation Day" to remind us they are fans of a team other than the 'Skins. That certainly was not the case for family members of Redskins first round draft pick Dwayne Haskins, who were in attendance at camp today and sporting 'Skins gear.