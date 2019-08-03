9 shot in 48 hours in Richmond; man’s wife learns of his murder on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The wife of a man found shot to death on a Richmond sidewalk Friday morning learned about his death via social media just hours after the killing, according to CBS 6.

Officers heard gunfire in the 1100 block of N 25 Street shortly before 1 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found 33-year-old Dominic Christian, lying in the roadway.

Christian, who suffered a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a second victim, an adult male, showed up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said they have received “good information and are making rapid progress in their investigation.”

Victim's wife: 'Put the guns down'

Maticca Dupree learned about her husband’s death just hours later via social media.

"The choices that these men are making out here and not understanding the effects it has on people outside of them, it hurts,” Dupree told Crime Insider Jon Burkett. “Put the guns down and figure it out."

Dupree also had to figure out how to break the news to her 12-year-old daughter.

"I think that's the hardest thing I’ve had to do in my life is to explain to her and see her cry the way she did and for her to ask, ‘Why?’" she said.

Not even 24 hours after the violence, Dupree is struggling to process what happened.

“I don't want to call a funeral home or make arrangements,” she said. “It’s hard."