What to watch: WGNT 27’s primetime programming week of August 4th 2019

A look at every show on WGNT 27 Primetime during the week of August 4th

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“Are You Better Magicians Than a 6th Grader?” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

WIZARD — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Hans Petter Secker, Xulio Merino, Zoe LaFleur and Josh Farley, and Christopher Castellini. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#607). Original airdate 7/29/2019.

PANDORA

“Masters of War” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DS) (HDTV)

A ROGUE STARSHIP ON THE ATTACK – A war veteran from the legendary space battle cruiser Sea Hawk makes a shocking revelation to Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Greg (John Harlan Kim) that could lead Jax to discover who actually killed her parents. Christian Gossett directed the episode written by Steve Kriozere (#103). Original airdate 7/30/2019.

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

“2nd Chance Foolers” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

HONOR SYSTEM — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Marcus Eddie, Kevin Li, Blake & Jana and Robert Ramirez. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#608). Original airdate 8/5/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Chris Jackson” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

YOU CAN’T “STAGE” THE LAUGHS — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CHRIS JACKSON (“HAMILTON”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#717). Original airdate 8/5/2019.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

“Charles Esten 2” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

BACK FOR MORE — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY CHARLES ESTEN (“NASHVILLE”) — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#503). Original airdate 6/25/2018.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

PANDORA

“I Shall Be Released” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DSV) (HDTV)

A DEADLY INFECTION SPREADS – Still struggling from the loss of a close friend, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) joins Xander (Oliver Dench) and her fellow cadets in responding to an emergency distress call from a secret lab only to discover that a deadly experiment has infected the scientists and now the cadets are infected as well. Brett Simmons directed the episode written by Thomas P. Vitale & Brett Simmons (#104). Original airdate 8/6/2019.

SEASON FINALE

THE 100

“The Blood of Sanctum” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE – Sanctum becomes a battleground between the devout and the non-believers. The mystery of the anomaly deepens. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles and Shannon Kook star. The episode was directed by Ed Fraiman and written by Jason Rothenberg (#613). Original airdate 8/6/2019.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

U.S. SERIES PREMIERE

BULLETPROOF

“Episode 1” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

HIT THE GROUND RUNNING – An informant is killed, leading Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) to uncover a luxury car theft ring. When two members of the team are taken hostage, Bishop accidentally shoots Jonesy (David Elliot), but when he arrives at the ER to check on his mate, Bishop is the one who walks away wounded. The CW airdate 8/7/2019.

SERIES PREMIERE

HYPNOTIZE ME

“Around the World” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SERIES PREMIERE — Contestants put their skills to the test and take a trip Around the World as they are challenged to complete simple tasks all while being hypnotized by Hypnotist Keith Barry. When they attempt to sculpt Greek pottery and make authentic Italian pizzas, their entranced state has them thinking they are Patrick Swayze and that everyone is naked, causing hilarious hurdles that unwittingly sabotage their success. Watch as madness ensues as contestants believe that models are mannequins during Paris Fashion Week. After each round of hypnoses, host Taye Diggs will inform the audience of the amount of money earned and later declare the ultimate amount won following the final group challenge. Directed by Chris Power (#101). Original airdate 8/7/2019.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

THE OUTPOST

“The Blade of The Three” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

ARE YOU READY FOR YOUR PURPOSE? – Wythers (guest star Andrew Howard) hatches a plan to save Garret (Jake Stormoen) before it is too late. Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) responds to Tobin’s (guest star Aaron Fontaine) proposal. Meanwhile, Talon (Jessica Green) and Zed (guest star Reece Ritchie) discover a key to great power. Lastly, Garret heads out on a dark mission. Anand Desai-Barochia also stars. The episode was written by Katy DiSauvino and directed by Orsi Nagypal (#205). Original airdate 8/8/2019.

SERIES PREMIERE

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

“Gentleman” – (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD)

SHE WAS STIFF AND COLD IN MY ARMS. THEN THE DOLL BLINKED. — A serial killer with an obsession for single moms stalks a young mother who rejected him. Natalia Lyudin directed the episode written by C.S. McMullen (#101). Original airdate 8/8/2019.

TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES

“Squirm” – (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD)

I FELT MY SKIN CRAWL. THEN I SAW THE HEAD OF THE WORM PUSH THROUGH. — A low-paid office assistant wakes up naked in her own bed after the office holiday party with no idea how she got there. Who was it and what did he put inside her? Vera Miao wrote and directed the episode (#102). Original airdate 8/8/2019.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

“Perishing Piano, Mesmerizing Minds, and a Little Red Ball” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

DESTINED PREDICTION — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Jarrett & Raja, Jeki Yoo, Ed Alonzo, Titou, Jason Andrews, The Evasons, Lefty and Murray SawChuck (#609). Original airdate 8/9/2019.

THE BIG STAGE

“Laser Lights, Jock Juggler, and the Host with the Most” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

CENTER STAGE – The Big Stage is the ultimate non-competitive platform for talented acts from around the world to display their mastery of performance, with disciplines ranging from singing and stand-up routines to impressive acrobatics and aerial dance, along with everything in between. Acts include Lady Light Laser Girl, Jasmin Rituper, Sergey and Sasha, Jason Garfield, 34th and Phunk, and James Maslow. Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow, the episode is produced by David McKenzie and David Martin for Associated Television International (#109). Original airdate 8/9/2019.

HYPNOTIZE ME

“Around the World” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

