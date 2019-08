Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink provides updates from Washington Redskins training camp.

As the 'Skins enter week two of camp, what does head coach Jay Gruden want to see from his team. Plus, we profile rookie defensive back Jimmy Moreland, a James Madison University product. Also, Megan goes 1-on-1 with defensive back and special teams standout Deshazor Everett.