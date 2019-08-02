Suffolk Police investigating multiple shootings that left two dead, three others injured

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is currently investigating multiple shootings in multiple downtown locations that left two people dead and three others injured Friday night.

Dispatchers received a call of a shooting in the area of 2nd Avenue.

After a preliminary investigation, two men were pronounced dead, and three additional victims – including a man, a woman and a girl – were located and received emergency medical assessment and treatment before being taken to local hospitals. These victims’ injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.

Multiple roads in the downtown area are closed while the investigation continues. These streets include Bute Street, North Broad Street, 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue, and they are expected to remain closed for several hours.

This is a developing story.

Anyone who has information about these shootings is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.