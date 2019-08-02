Redskins Training Camp: Day 9

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins enter their second off day of training camp on Friday, before returning to the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center Saturday to host Fan Appreciation Day.

The team will be entering it’s next portion of training camp with less than a week before its first preseason game of the season, a Thursday night matchup in Cleveland against the Browns.

“Continue to teach our system, teach our fundamentals and try to find the best players,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “The only way we can do that is practice. We’ll have some padded practices, may have a live session before the game, but then once the game starts I want to make sure these guys know what to do so they can go out and play and show us what they have.

“Nothing worse than having a great, athletic player not knowing what to do. So we need to make sure these guys are schooled and they’re doing the right thing so they can play fast and show us exactly what they have on game day.”

Saturday’s practice is held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

