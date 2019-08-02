Red Cross assisting homeowners after Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters with Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Rescue Services responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Spectator Street Friday night.

Crews were dispatched at 10:17 p.m., with the first unit arriving on scene two minutes later.

Firefighters quickly entered the building to extinguish the fire and to search for any potential victims.

All of the home’s occupants made it out safely.

The fire was marked under control at 10:41 p.m.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to two adult occupants.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

