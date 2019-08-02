Raccoon found in Poquoson neighborhood tests positive for rabies

POQUOSON, Va. – The Peninsula Health District is notifying residents and businesses after a raccoon found in the area of Emmaus Road and East Yorktown Road in Poquoson has tested positive for rabies.

Anyone who has information regarding any exposure to this animal – whether bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth – is asked to contact the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

After hours, please contact Poquoson/Newport News Animal Control at (757) 595-7387.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid-1980s.

The health district’s local office of Environmental Health Services will be contacting the immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

Health officials are reminding all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets.

Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, feral cats, or foxes to visit your premises.

Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property.

