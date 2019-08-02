‘Queen’ wants you to be in its next music video!

Have you ever wanted to hang out with the band ‘Queen’ and film a sick music video with them? If the answer is yes (it should be yes) then you have the opportunity.

The band that just was featured in a movie about its star lead singer Freddie Mercury is looking to have musicians, dancers and visual artists featured in music videos that it will be putting out with the help of YouTube.

“Submit a video of you playing or singing the song. You can do the whole thing or your favorite section. Use any instrument, with any number of performers, and give it everything you’ve got,” says the information on the page you can submit to.

‘Queen’ will supposedly be making music videos for popular songs “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, and “A Kind of Magic.”

