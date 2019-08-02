× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Weekend rain, but not a washout

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

While there is plenty of wet weather in the forecast for the next few days, there will be rainfall haves and have nots. Already today, some of us have seen more than 2 inches of rain while others have stayed dry.

And that will be the story as we head into the weekend. Some of us will receive large amounts of rain and others will see very little, if any.

A slow-moving cold front will be the focus for scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight, Saturday and possibly into parts of Sunday.

Saturday is looking like the soggiest of the two days this weekend, with a 40% chance for wet weather. We drop that to a 25% chance on Sunday as the front starts to push south.

Some widely scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday as the front exits our region.

Then as we dry out, we start to heat back up. Expect high temperatures near the 90° mark on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2002 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: East Central VA, Eastern Shore

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey

