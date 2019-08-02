No injuries reported after fire at Chesapeake nursing home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a clothes dryer fire at the Indian River Retirement Community, a 24-hour adult nursing facility, Friday morning.

According to firefighters, the call came in at 10:02 a.m. When firefighters arrived six minutes later, Engine Company 3 discovered the fire had self-extinguished, but produced a significant amount of smoke in the area.

Employees at the retirement community and firefighters helped residents evacuate while the smoke was ventilated from the structure. The residents were able to reoccupy the building afterwards.

The Fire Marshal’s office is still investigating the fire’s cause.