Medical marijuana on the way to Louisiana pharmacies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The results are back and the answer is… yes.

The first batch of medical marijuana has passed the final test conducted this week by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture.

The medical marijuana was produced by the public-private partnership of LSU and GB Sciences of Louisiana, LLC.

A “random sample” of the LSU-GBSL product was tested on Monday, to ensure “homogenity, potency, and (a lack of) contaminants.”

State Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain announced Thursday that the sample “passed all testing and is cleared for immediate release to the medical marijuana pharmacies.”

Doctors’ patients with prescriptions for medical marijuana can go to one of nine pharmacies across the state that have been approved to dispense it.