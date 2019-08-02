Man wanted on 150 charges for Pennsylvania block party shooting arrested in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man wanted on 150 charges in connection with a shooting at a block party in Pennsylvania was arrested in Suffolk Friday, U.S. Marshals announced.

Around 3:30 p.m., the fugitive investigation led task force members to a home in the 100 block of N. 10th Street, where members of the Suffolk Police Department tactical team took 25-year-old Khalic Cross of York, Pennsylvania, into custody without incident.

Cross is being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

On January 10, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole obtained an arrest warrant charging Cross with absconding from his parole supervision. He was serving a term of parole for Fleeing and Eluding Police Officer.

On July 14, the York City Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Cross with Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm Prohibited, 150 counts of Recklessly Endangerment and lesser included offenses after it was alleged that he fired into a crowd at a block party in York, Pennsylvania.

The USMS was asked to apprehend Cross after attempts to find him in York were unsuccessful. Investigators pursued leads in York, Hanover, Harrisburg and Reading, Pennsylvania; Staten Island, Queens and Brooklyn, New York; North Carolina and Virginia before Cross was arrested in Suffolk.

“The coordination and cooperation demonstrated by law enforcement in this case led to an extremely dangerous and unpredictable fugitive being taken off the streets,” said U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane. “It is our top priority to arrest violent fugitives, especially those who have no regard for human life.”

Cross’ arrest was a joint effort between the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Suffolk Police Department SWAT Team and the Newport News Police Department.

