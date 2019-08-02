Local music spotlight with Liz and Brydge on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Elizabeth Joy Terrell and Christopher Brydge (@LizandBrydge) are quickly becoming one of Hampton Roads top jazz duos whose unique style utilizes only vocals and acoustic bass. They join us today to perform jazz versions of "Just Squeeze Me" and "Deed I Do".

Catch Liz & Bridge again at any of their upcoming performances:

Aug 2 - Canvas Coffee (Newport News)

Aug 3 - Thai Arroy (Virginia Beach)

Aug 7 - La Bella Italia (Virginia Beach)

Aug 11 - Commonwealth Brewing Co (Virginia Beach)

Aug 13 - VB Town Center (Virginia Beach)

Aug 16 - Stellar Wine Co (Portsmouth)