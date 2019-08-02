Great Wolf Lodge offering discounted rates with first-ever ‘8/4 Day’ flash sale

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – In honor of its year-round water park temperature set at 84 degrees, the Great Wolf Lodge is dubbing Sunday, August 4 as “8/4 Day” – and is celebrating with a great sale.

To mark the occasion, rates at all of the lodge’s U.S. locations, including Great Wolf Lodge Williamsburg, will drop to a starting price of $84 (not including taxes and resort fees) for stays Sunday-Thursday booked on August 4 with the code “84DEGREES.”

Stay dates included in the offer are between September 2-October 31, 2019. Blackout dates vary based on the resort location.

The offer must be mentioned at the time of reservation and based on 2019/2020 standard rates. There is a limited number of rooms available for each date.

The offer is based on four guests per room and may be terminated at any time without notice.

There must be one person 21 years of age or older staying in each room. Discounts vary by date.

Great Wolf Lodge Williamsburg is located at 549 E. Rochambeau Drive.

Click here for more information and to book your stay.