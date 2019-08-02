Grant supports veterinary, dental care for older dogs at Norfolk animal shelter

NORFOLK, Va. – The Grey Muzzle Organization, a national nonprofit supporting senior dogs, is awarding $3,000 to the Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center.

FNACC is one of 62 animal welfare groups chosen from a pool of 240 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs.

“This grant will help us give dogs like 9-year-old Bear the veterinary and dental care he needs so he’ll be ready to go to his forever home,” said Anne Odell, chairwoman of FNACC. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

The grant will also support the shelter’s Golden Paws program, matching senior pets with adopters — including senior humans — for discounted rates.

Grey Muzzle awarded a total of $419,000 in grants to shelters nationwide this year, helping to save and improve the lives of at-risk old dogs.

For more information on the shelter and how you can adopt dogs like Bear, click here.