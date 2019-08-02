× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain and storms today and this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Keep the umbrella close… We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with more showers and storms. Scattered showers and storms are possible through the day (40-50% chance). Severe storms are not expected but strong storms with heavy downpours are likely. Highs will drop to the mid 80s today, but it will still be muggy.

Rain and storm chances will continue for the weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers and storms (50% chance). Highs will return to the mid 80s but it will still be humid. We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered showers and storms (30% chance). Highs will remain in the mid 80s.

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue for early next week. Highs will warm to near 90 by midweek.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 2nd

2002 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak: East Central VA, Eastern Shore

Tropical Update

We are tracking an elongated low pressure system located over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Some slow development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form well east of the Lesser Antilles by early next week while the low moves WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by Tuesday and Wednesday as the system approaches the Leeward Islands.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

