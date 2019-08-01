Video: Manatee surfaces in Virginia Beach for a drink of hose water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video credit: Bay Venture Boat Rentals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A boating company had a surprise visitor Wednesday evening!

A manatee surfaced near the docks at Bay Venture Boat Rentals and the business shared a video with us.

The manatee comes up to the surface of the water for a drink from a hose that was turned on. Bay Venture Boat Rentals said the manatee came by for a drink of water and from the looks of the video it did just that.

The City of Virginia Beach said manatees occasionally visit our waters in warmer weather and warned people to watch out for them when in the water.

Here are some tips on what to do if you see one:

DO: As with all wildlife, please observe from a distance.

DON'T: Feed them or give them water. If they learn they'll get food or water easily from people near boats, then they'll hang out near people and boats. That creates problems because vessel strikes are the #1 cause of manatee deaths. We also don't want them to over stay their seasonal welcome. They don't tolerate cold well and need to head back south to warmer water once temperatures here begin to drop. If they have other reasons keeping them here - like easy food and water, they're more likely to make a bad decision and even a slight delay can harm them.

DO: Avoid activities such as excessive noise, splashing or similar actions that could disturb manatees.

DO: If practical, avoid boating in areas where manatees have been reported. If you encounter a manatee, operate boats at idle and slow speed and move away from the animal.

DON'T: Attempt to rescue a manatee you believe to be in distress; call the Stranding Response Team.

DON'T: Ride, chase, poke or surround manatee. Also do not separate a mother and calf or an individual from a group.

If you happen to spot one, please call the Virginia Aquarium Stranding Response Team at 757-385-7575 to report its location.