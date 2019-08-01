× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: More rain and storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days with rain and storms… We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with another round of showers and storms this afternoon (30% chance). Our threat for severe storms is lower than yesterday, but a thunderstorm or heavy downpour is still possible. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 80s today, near normal for this time of year. It will be humid today so it may feel more like the low 90s this afternoon.

We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday with more showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening (60% chance). Highs will drop to the mid 80s but it will still be muggy.

Rain and storm chances will continue for the weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers and storms (50% chance). Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s but it will still be humid. We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered showers and storms (30% chance).

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 1st

1977 Tornado: Louisa Co

Tropical Update

An area of disturbed weather stretching across Cuba and the Bahamas is forecast to move NW and then north, producing locally heavy rainfall over portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and Florida during the next few days. Conditions could become marginally conducive for development over the weekend while the system turns and accelerates NE off the southeastern U.S. coast.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

We are tracking a broad low pressure system located about 900 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Gradual development is possible during the next couple of days while the system moves WNW at about 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. Conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development over the weekend, and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (70%)

