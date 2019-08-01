Suffolk Police investigating after robbery at ABNB Federal Credit Union

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at the ABNB Federal Credit Union.

The robbery took place at 9:36 a.m. Police responded to the credit union, located in the 5900 block of Harbour View Boulevard.

When police arrived, they learned that a black male entered the business, provided a note to the teller and demanded money. He then fled on foot with an undetermined amount of currency.

Police said the man was wearing a black-and-white checkered shirt, floppy hat and a white substance or makeup on his face.

No one was injured.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

