‘Skins scoop: Quarterback clarity coming?

RICHMOND, Va. – Exactly one week into training camp and exactly one week out from the team’s first preseason game, could quarterback clarity be coming for the Redskins?

Head coach Jay Gruden said his “number one challenge” early in camp was going to be getting the three quarterbacks vying for the starting job (Colt McCoy, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins) enough reps and an ample opportunity to show they’re the starter.

Gruden admits the equal reps may change when the team returns to the practice field Saturday, following an off day Friday.

“We’ll meet as a staff on our day off and reevaluate the situation as far as reps are concerned with the quarterbacks,” Gruden explained. “But so far, I think it’s how we wanted it to be. We’ve given them all an equal shot – lots of reps and they are probably right around equal right now.”