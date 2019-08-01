Redskins Training Camp: Day 8

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins start off the month of August with day 8 of training camp.

The teams hits the field at 9:45 a.m. for practice Thursday morning, followed by a walkthrough at 4:40 p.m., then gets its second off day of camp on Friday.

With All-Pro Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams still absent from camp, the team welcomed offensive linemen Donald Penn and Hugh Thornton on Wednesday to add much-needed depth.

“[Penn’s] just a guy who is solid in technique, he played a couple games last year and they tried to move him to right tackle, probably was not ready for that so much,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “[He’s] more of a left tackle I think. He is just a good, solid veteran to have.”

