Redskins Training Camp: Day 8

Posted 7:30 am, August 1, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – The Washington Redskins start off the month of August with day 8 of training camp.

The teams hits the field at 9:45 a.m. for practice Thursday morning, followed by a walkthrough at 4:40 p.m., then gets its second off day of camp on Friday.

With All-Pro Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams still absent from camp, the team welcomed offensive linemen Donald Penn and Hugh Thornton on Wednesday to add much-needed depth.

“[Penn’s] just a guy who is solid in technique, he played a couple games last year and they tried to move him to right tackle, probably was not ready for that so much,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “[He’s] more of a left tackle I think. He is just a good, solid veteran to have.”

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have live coverage from training camp every day the team practices.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.