Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Portsmouth neighborhood

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control said Thursday that a raccoon found dead in the 400 block of Broad Street tested positive for rabies.

According to Animal Control, on Tuesday, officers responded to a residence where the caller said they found a deceased raccoon in their yard. They learned Wednesday that the raccoon had rabies.

No human exposures have been identified, but two domestic dogs were reported to have been potentially exposed to the raccoon. The dogs are being properly managed by Animal Control and the Environmental Health Team of the Portsmouth Health Department.

The Health Department suggests Portsmouth residents and visitors take these steps to prevent exposure to rabies: