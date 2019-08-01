Rabid raccoon found in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. – A raccoon found in a Norfolk neighborhood has tested positive for rabies, the Norfolk Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

The raccoon was collected in the 1700 block of Gowrie Avenue in the Lafayette-Winona area of the city on July 26 and was sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing.

If you or your pet have recently been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, you are asked to contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712.

In the event of any exposure, all animal bites and scratches should be reported to the local health department.

Rabies is a deadly virus, and residents are reminded to keep pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

Incidents occurring in the City of Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at (757) 664-7387.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of exposure to rabies.

Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

Keep pets confined to home and yard.

Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

Contact the Norfolk Department of Public Health for more information.

