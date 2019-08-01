Portsmouth man pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

NORFOLK, Va. – A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in the prostitution of a child at hotels across Virginia Beach and Norfolk, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Timothy Williams originally pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking a minor in June 2019, but pleaded guilty to multiple counts of using facilities in interstate commerce to promote and manage the sex trafficking of a child.

Court documents show that the case started in February with a call to the National Human Trafficking Hotline about a 17-year-old who was possibly being trafficked.

Records state the tipster said the teenage girl was facing severe physical abuse and was moving around to different hotels.

They say police tracked down the victim, who said she was in a relationship with Williams, and that she would engage in sexual acts at hotels for money in Norfolk and Virginia Beach after nude ads were posted of her online.

Williams faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 4.