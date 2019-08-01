Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in front of Southampton Co. courthouse

COURTLAND, Va. – A pedestrian was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle in front of the Southampton County Courthouse.

According to police, the call came in around 8:35 a.m. When officers arrived at the 22000 block of Main Street, they met with the driver, who remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the victim’s identification at this time until next-of-kin is notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office, and no charges are being filed at this time.

