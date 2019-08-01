× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking storms with more heavy downpours

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

If your lawn missed out on the wet weather last night, you have another chance. In fact you have six more chances over the next seven days as we move into a stormy weather pattern.

A slow moving cold front has set up shop just to our north. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of that front. That means we can expect some widely scattered storms this evening. Our threat for severe weather is fairly low, but some of the storms will produce lightning, heavy downpours and some gusty winds.

Our chance for storms goes up on Friday, especially in the afternoon. These storms will be slow movers bringing some heavy downpours. Some of us could pick up several inches of rain in a short amount of time.

And it looks like the threat for storms producing heavy downpours will continue on Saturday.

Sunday brings our best bet for dry weather this weekend. But we still are holding onto a 30% chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon.

As our stubborn cold front begins to push to our south, storms will become more scattered on Monday and Tuesday.

And Wednesday looks like our best chance for dry weather over the next week.

However, the trade off is the return of hot weather, with high temperatures back to around 90° on both Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1977 Tornado: Louisa Co

