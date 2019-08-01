Newport News woman arrested, charged with multiple sex crimes against child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News woman was taken into custody on multiple charges involving sex offenses against a child.

According to police, 36-year-old Sarah Johnson was charged with conspiracy to abduct, conspiracy to take indecent liberties with a child, sodomy, producing child porn, conspiracy child abuse/neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges stem from an investigation involving a female juvenile known to Johnson that occurred over a period of three years.

Police found that Johnson participated in several sex offenses involving the juvenile victim.

Johnson was taken to the Newport News Jail.