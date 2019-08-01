Newport News woman arrested, charged with multiple sex crimes against child

Posted 4:20 pm, August 1, 2019, by

Sarah Johnson

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News woman was taken into custody on multiple charges involving sex offenses against a child.

According to police, 36-year-old Sarah Johnson was charged with conspiracy to abduct, conspiracy to take indecent liberties with a child, sodomy, producing child porn, conspiracy child abuse/neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges stem from an investigation involving a female juvenile known to Johnson that occurred over a period of three years.

Police found that Johnson participated in several sex offenses involving the juvenile victim.

Johnson was taken to the Newport News Jail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.