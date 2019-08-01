Newport News Police searching for missing firefighter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is searching for a man reported missing from his Newport News home.

On Monday, Newport News Police conducted a welfare check at Richmond firefighter Daniel Lewis’ home after a battalion chief from the Richmond Fire Department called in. When no one answered, the property manager let officers into the home, and no one was in the residence.

Lewis commutes to Richmond for work.

If you or someone you know has information on Lewis’ whereabouts, take action and call the Newport News Police Department at 757-353-8694.