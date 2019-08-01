Need a job? Local school divisions looking to fill positions ahead of new school year

If you’re looking for a job, why not take a look at what your local school district has open?

A month out from the new school year, local districts tell News 3 they’re on the hunt to fill positions that don’t have many requirements outside of a high school diploma.

News 3 reached out to all seven Hampton Roads school divisions and most if not all said they’re looking for bus drivers, custodians and food service workers, but depending on the district, there are other support openings too:

Chesapeake: Job Fairs on August 1 & 7 at Virginia Employment Commission Office on George Washington Highway in Portsmouth

Bus driver/assistant

Custodian

School Security Officer

Electrician/HVAC

Painter/Carpenter

Groundskeeper

Transportation

Print Shop

School Plants/Warehouse

Hampton: Virtual Job Fair, August 12-15

Food service

Transportation

Instructional assistant

Newport News:

Bus drivers

Custodians

Food service

Landscapers/Painters

Norfolk:

Bus drivers

10-month custodians

Cafeteria monitors (part-time)

School nutrition assistants (part-time)

Substitute bus drivers

Portsmouth:

Bus drivers

Custodians

Instructional assistants

Suffolk: Job Fair on August 13

Food services

Custodial & Maintenance

Paraprofessional (teacher assistants)

Secretarial

Security

Transportation

Virginia Beach:

Bus drivers

Custodians

Classroom assistants

Hiring coordinators for the schools tell News 3 student success depends on much more than what goes on in the classroom.

“The bus driver position can be very important because it can set the tone for how the student’s day is going to go,” said Leslie Rogers, the Employment Supervisor for Newport News Public Schools. “Our custodians in the building, I can’t tell you how many times I interact with them and they say that they act not only doing their custodian job, but they’re also a mentor, a role model for the students in the building.”

Rogers said there are a couple things candidates can do to set themselves apart from the rest.

“We really look for candidates who’ve filled out their application completely, who have attached a resume so that we can see more detail on their work history,” she said. “Then when we’re in the interview process, we look for their energy level, their passion with education in general, their interest in the school district.”

For more information on what’s available in Hampton Roads school divisions, click the links above.