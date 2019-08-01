Ford trademarks ‘Bronco Outer Banks’ for possible use on vehicles

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Someday in the future, you could be driving a ‘Bronco Outer Banks’…to the Outer Banks.

Ford Motor Company has trademarked ‘Bronco Outer Banks’ as a standard character mark according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s filing database.

The move looks to be something that could set up Ford to use the name on its vehicles.

Under the Good and Services entry on the filing, it said the name would be associated with Land motor vehicles, namely, passenger automobiles, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles.

North Carolina’s Outer Banks area is known for its beach access to vehicles and off-road enthusiast.

Ford recently started designing a new line of Broncos after cutting production of them in 1996. The new Ford Bronco is set to debut in 2020.

You can check out the patient by Ford of USPTO’s web database here.