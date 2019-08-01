Congressmen Scott, McEachin to host Chesapeake town hall Thursday

Posted 11:06 am, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, August 1, 2019

Photo Gallery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Rep. Bobby Scott and Rep. Donald McEachin will be holding a joint Chesapeake town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday on Fernwood Farms Road at New Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Scott represents Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District and McEachin represents Virginia’s 4th Congressional District.

Both will focus their conversations on access to affordable health care, as well as hear more about the critical legislation House Democrats have passed in the first 200 days of the new Congress, according to a news release about the event.

The town hall is free for anyone to attend.

Download the News 3 App for more updates on local and national politics.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.