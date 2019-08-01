Congressmen Scott, McEachin to host Chesapeake town hall Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Rep. Bobby Scott and Rep. Donald McEachin will be holding a joint Chesapeake town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday on Fernwood Farms Road at New Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Scott represents Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District and McEachin represents Virginia’s 4th Congressional District.

Both will focus their conversations on access to affordable health care, as well as hear more about the critical legislation House Democrats have passed in the first 200 days of the new Congress, according to a news release about the event.

The town hall is free for anyone to attend.

