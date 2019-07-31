× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain and storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days with rain and storms… Temperatures will return to near 90 today but humidity will increase. Afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning with clouds building through the day. An isolated shower/storm is possible this afternoon, but rain chances will increase tonight. A line of strong to severe storms will move through tonight with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

A cold front will move in and stall out for the end of the week. We will see more clouds and several chances for showers and storms from Thursday, through the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with another round of showers and storms by the afternoon to evening hours. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 80s tomorrow, but it will be muggy.

We will see mostly cloudy skies on Friday with more showers and storms. Highs will drop to the mid 80s. Rain and storm chances will continue for the weekend with a mix of clouds. Highs will return to the mid 80s.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 31st

1992 Severe Thunderstorm Winds: Central, East Central VA

1996 Severe Thunderstorm Damage: Southeast, East Central VA

2016 Flash Flooding Virginia Beach & Norfolk

Tropical Update

We are watching a tropical wave near Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This disturbance is forecast to move NW to north at about 10 mph during the next several days, producing locally heavy rainfall over portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and Florida. Conditions could become marginally conducive for development over the weekend when the disturbance moves near Florida and the northwestern Bahamas and then turns NE over the western Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

We are watching a tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, a few hundred miles SSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. No significant development of this system is expected for the next few days while it moves west at about 15 mph. Upper-level winds are forecast to gradually become more conducive and a tropical depression could form over the weekend several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.