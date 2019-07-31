Swimming advisory issued for Newport News beach

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A swimming advisory has been placed for Huntington Beach.

Samples collected on July 30, 2019 by the Peninsula Health District showed that bacteria levels in the water exceeded the state water quality standard.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Signs are posted at the beach alerting the public of the advisory. The signs read: “Warning swimmers – bacteria levels do not meet state water quality standards, swimming not advised until further notice”.

Additional samples were collected by health officials on Wednesday and results should be available on Thursday. Health officials will remove the signs and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels that meet the state water quality standards.

An advisory doesn’t close the water to swimmers — it just warns you that you face elevated risk.

The risk is especially elevated for children, who are more likely to swallow the water, or those who have open wounds or weakened immune systems.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Swimming advisories issued 7/31/19 for Huntington beach @CityofNN

– bacteria results exceed safe levels — VDH Beach Monitoring (@VDHBeach) July 31, 2019