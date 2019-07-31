Sergeant, correctional officers assaulted at Bertie Correctional Institution

BERTIE Co., N.C. – A sergeant and two correctional officers were assaulted by an inmate at the Bertie Correctional Institution Friday.

According to John M.R. Bull of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the assault happened around 4 p.m. No one was seriously hurt, and officers used pepper spray to subdue the offender.

“Since January 1, 2018, there have been 14 offender-on-staff assaults at the prison, of which six required only first-aid treatment and eight resulted in a staff member receiving outside medical attention,” Bull said in a statement. “Only one of the assaults on the staff at Bertie Correctional in that time frame resulted in a single lost work day.”

The offender will face assault charges.