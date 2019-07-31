Redskins Training Camp: Day 7

RICHMOND, Va. – As July winds down, the Redskins prepare to enter their second week of training camp.

Wednesday, the team’s seventh day of camp – sixth on the practice field, will see the team workout twice. Washington will hold a 9:45 a.m. practice followed by a walkthrough at 4:40 p.m. The ‘Skins will do the same Thursday prior to taking Friday off.

“I’m interested in the competition and the effort of every play and I think we’re getting that,” head coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday. “I think guys are honing in on their assignments and continuing to just build on each day and getting better. That’s all we can do. We haven’t had a whole lot of drama here over the years, in my opinion. There’s been a few instances from time-to-time, but it’s a good group of guys. They are all diligent and working hard.”

News 3, Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, will have live coverage from training camp every day the team practices.