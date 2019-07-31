Redskins add Donald Penn and Hugh Thornton to offensive line

RICHMOND, Va. – While the Redskins play the waiting game with offensive lineman Trent Williams, they hire Donald Penn and Hugh Thornton to give themselves much-needed depth at offensive line.

Before joining the Redskins, Penn played for head coach Jay Gruden’s brother, Jon, with the Oakland Raiders.

“I kind of reluctantly played right tackle last year, being a team player, but I’m a left tackle at heart,” Penn said. “I’ve played left tackle my whole career. I wanted to go somewhere where I had a chance to start. I play left tackle and I know [Head Coach] Jay Gruden’s offense pretty well because I worked with his brother a lot and I worked with Jay in my first two years in the league, in Tampa.”

Penn is a 3-time Pro Bowler and 12-year NFL veteran who spent his first seven seasons in the league with the Buccaneers, and the last five years with Oakland.

Along with the singing, the Redskins waived center Casey Dunn and guard Tyler Catalina.