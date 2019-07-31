× Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. – The Peninsula Health District would like to notify local residents and businesses in the area of the 1400 block of Poquoson Avenue that a raccoon has tested positive for the rabies virus.

Anyone who has information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340.

Exposures include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, residents can contact the Newport News Animal Control at (757) 595-7387.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s. The office of Environmental Health Services will be contacting the immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets.

Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property