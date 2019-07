Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hampton Roads is gearing up for the largest Polynesian festival on the East Coast.

Tricia Orpilla from The Pacific Islanders of Virginia discusses some of the dances, food, vendors and other activities that will be taking place at PolyFest, August 2 and 3 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

For more information visit pacificislandersvirginia.org/polyfest.